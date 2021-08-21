McClure TRS Bill Signed, House Parent Bill Vetoed

A bill sponsored by a local Senator was signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker yesterday.

Senate Bill 1646 amends the Teacher Pension Code to allow a member to establish optional credit for up to 2 years of service as a teacher or administrator employed by a private school recognized by the Illinois State Board of Education and pays for that service. The bill allows members to apply until June 30, 2023. It also ensures that teachers are not penalized for the increased salaries they earn as a result of teaching additional summer school offerings that districts are providing to address the learning loss resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill was sponsored by 50th District State Senator Steve McClure and received wide bi-partisan support. A similar bill was introduced in the Illinois House by 93rd District Representative Norine Hammond with 100th District Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer as a co-sponsor. House Bill 1966 was effectively vetoed by Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Pritzker says he vetoed the House Bill because it left out key provisions that the Senate Bill included. Pritzker says: “I support the intent of this legislation and I am pleased to sign Senate Bill 1646, a similar bill with more expansive provisions.”

Senate Bill 1646 takes effect immediately.