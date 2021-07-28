McCormick Issues Seasoning Recall

McCormick & Company has issued a recall on 3 types of its seasonings.

The voluntary recall is for McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning, and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch seasoning due to possible contamination with Salmonella.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the recalled products.

Customers who have purchased the product are asked to dispose of it completely and not return it to the point of purchase. Instead, they are asked to contact McCormick & Company Consumer Affairs hotline at 1-800-635-2867 weekdays from 9:30AM to 8PM eastern time for a replacement or full refund.