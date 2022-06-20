McDaniel Municipal Pool in Versailles Hosting Free Swimming Days

Residents of southern Brown County will have an opportunity for free swimming during the hot weather.

The McDaniel Municipal Swimming Pool in Versailles has free swimming tomorrow, Wednesday, and Friday of this week. There will also be several days coming up in July.

Several Brown County businesses are paying around a $100 flat rate so the community can enjoy the free swimming. Jacquelynn Hannel, pool manager, told WGEM says it will give kids time out of the house and give them ability to meet new people.

The McDaniel Municipal Swimming Pool is open from 1-5PM daily and from 6-8PM on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Normal daily admission is $3. For more information, you can call the pool during its hours of operation at 217-225-3623 or follow their Facebook Page.