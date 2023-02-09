McDonald Pleads Guilty to Multiple Arson Counts in Pike County

A Griggsville man accused of setting fire to Lynch’s Livestock back in September pleaded guilty to four counts of arson on Tuesday in Pike County Court.

37 year old Travis D. McDonald was arrested by Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies on September 15th in connection to three separate fires that occurred over a four-day span at Lynch’s Livestock located 2 ½ miles north of Griggsville on State Highway 107.

McDonald was initially charged with three felony counts of arson, two felony counts of criminal damage to property less than $100,000, and one felony count of criminal damage to property between $500 and $10,000. Additional charges against McDonald were filed later in September that include burglary, arson, and criminal damage to property between $10,000 and $100,000 relating to a separate July 26, 2022 incident in which McDonald was accused of entering and setting a garage on fire in the 600 block of North Chandler Street in Griggsville.

According to court dispositions from Tuesday, the criminal damage and burglary charges were dropped per the plea.

McDonald was sentenced to 6 years total in the Illinois Department of Corrections, a total of $4,000 in fines, ordered to pay restitution of over $389,000, plus court fees and costs. McDonald was given credit for 146 days served in the Pike County Jail.