McDonough District Hospital President and CEO Suspended Pending Internal Review

The President and CEO of a West Central Illinois hospital has been suspended with pay pending an internal review.

According to reports by WIUM and Becker’s Hospital Review, the McDonough District Hospital Board of Directors voted to suspend President and CEO Brian Dietz following a nearly two-hour closed-door meeting on Thursday of last week.

According to the reports, the suspension with pay came due to a “personnel matter” and “the hearing of testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee.”

WIUM reports that prior to the closed-door meeting, Macomb Mayor Mike Inman addressed the board after the city received several anonymous letters citing issues raised by hospital employees.

Letters were also reportedly sent to members of the hospital board and county board as well. A second board meeting was scheduled for today.

Dietz was appointed President and CEO in June of 2018 and reportedly earns a salary of $550,000. According to a news release by the board on Friday, current Vice President and CFO, William (Bill) Murdock has been named as interim CEO.