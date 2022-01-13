McDonough-Schuyler Health Departments Get New Administrator

The McDonough and Schuyler County Health Departments have a new health administrator. The joint county health departments announced last night that Registered Nurse Kerri Allen has been approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health to become the new Public Health Administrator for both counties.

According to an article in the McDonough Voice, previous Health Administrator Lynnette Cale submitted her resignation to both counties effective March 18th of last year.

Allen has been with the health departments as a nurse and Community Health Director for 10 years. She also serves as an obstetrics labor and delivery nurse at McDonough District Hopsital in Macomb.

Allen said in the announcement last night that she is proud and excited to continue to serve her native Macomb and the surrounding area and looks forward to continuing both health departments’ partnerships with their respective community partners in promoting health and wellness to serve the community’s needs.