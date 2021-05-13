McEvers Named 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholar

A White Hall native has been named a 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholar. North Greene High School Senior Sarah McEvers was one of 3 Illinois students named for the honor today. McEvers is one of just 161 students to receive the distinction this year.

The 57th class of Presidential Scholars recognizes high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. Of the 3.6 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 6,000 candidates qualified for the 2021 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by Chief State School Officers, other partner recognition organizations and the National YoungArts Foundation’s nationwide YoungArts™ program.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2021 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer in a program to be held in Washington D.C.

McEvers is the daughter of Amber Nash and Chuck McEvers, both teachers at North Greene High School. WLDS interviewed McEvers in February when it was announced she was chosen as a candidate for the honor.