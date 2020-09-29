MCHA, CassComm Partner For Hi-Speed Access

The Morgan County Housing Authority and CassCom have partnered to bring high-speed Internet to its VAS Homes location in the 100 block of Walnut Court. The Jacksonville Journal-Courier reports that the location is being equipped with part of CassComm’s fiber optic roll out in Jacksonville to help connect the VAS Homes location with a high-speed Internet option for its on-site computer lab as well as an Internet mobile hot spot.

According to the Journal-Courier the two entities are working together to provide connectivity to other Morgan County Housing Authority locations.

CassComm began a roll out of its fiber optic network along Morton Avenue and in South Jacksonville late this summer. CassComm is expected to bring fiber Internet options to the door in the village within the next two years. The new fiber optic services will give everyone in the village, residents and businesses, the ability to obtain speeds of up to 1 gigabyte of fiber optic services that they have not been able to receive yet, along with TV and telephone services as well.