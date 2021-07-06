MCHD Announces COVID Outbreak at First Christian Church Camp, 106th COVID-related Death

The Morgan County Health Department has announced another COVID-19 outbreak in the county.

The health department confirmed that 5 positive cases came from the First Christian Church Camp held between June 27th and July 1st. The health department is asking anyone associated with the camp to seek testing and to get vaccinated to reduce the risk of severe illness.

This is the second outbreak in the county in as many weeks, with last week’s outbreak announced at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. The Jacksonville Skilled Nursing Outbreak was linked up to the larger outbreak that occurred at the Crossing Camp in Schuyler County.

In all, the Morgan County Health Department announced 40 new cases in the county over the week ending on July 6th. They also confirmed the 106th death in the county, a female in her 90s at a long-term care facility.