MCHD Preparing For October Flu Bowl

The Morgan County Health Department has the challenge of fighting a worldwide pandemic and one of the fall’s nastiest viruses. The Health Department is working on ways to get the flu vaccine out into the community ahead of the annual escalation of flu cases this Fall.

Morgan County Health Department Administrator Dale Bainter says that the department has come up with a comprehensive plan to deliver the vaccine at the annual Flu Bowl event next month: “My staff has worked a lot in the recent week on planning for the upcoming Flu Bowl. We’ve had lots of thoughts on whether we can have the Flu Bowl, how are we going to have the Flu Bowl. We definitely want to prevent a flu outbreak in the community at the same time we’re dealing with the [COVID-19] pandemic. We’ve come up with a pretty extensive plan, and we’ve got a way that we are going to keep the community as safe as possible and still provide the flu vaccine.”

The Flu Bowl will be held Thursday, October 8th from1-6PM and Friday, October 9th from 9AM-2PM at the JHS Bowl property. All persons should be fever free, face masks must be worn. Drive through services will be available for those with mobility limitations. Patrons of the Bowl should bring their insurance card or a valid form of payment along with a completed contraindication form. The form along with all other information about next month’s Flu Bowl can be found under the services tab at MorganHD.com.