MCHD Reports 120th COVID Death

The Morgan County Health Department has confirmed yet another death from COVID-19 today.

Health Department officials received confirmation of the death of a woman in her 70s at home on September 11th from the virus. The death marks the 120th in the county attributed to the virus. Morgan County Health Officials also confirmed 8 new positive cases today, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 37, with 5 of those hospitalized.

The Cass County Health Department reported 8 new cases yesterday. They retracted one reported case from Wednesday. After further investigation, according to Cass Health Officials, the case was incorrectly assigned to Cass County. Cass’s current active case count is 70, with 5 hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 19,224 new cases of COVID-19 reported for the state over the past week, including 209 additional deaths since their previous report on October 1st. IDPH as of today, 54% of the state’s population is considered fully vaccinated. The preliminary 7-day statewide test positivity rate is at 2.6%.