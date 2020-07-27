MCHD To Offer COVID-19 Testing At Passavant

The Morgan County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 testing will now be offered again at a new location.

According to a press release today, the new location is Parking Lot A on the campus of Passavant Area Hospital at 1600 West Walnut Avenue. Individuals must schedule their appointment by calling the testing hotline, 217-479-1817, on Tuesday or Wednesday, from 9AM to noon. Appointments will be scheduled for the following day. Testing will begin on Wednesday and will be available on Wednesdays and Thursdays only.

Parking lot A is located on the west side of the Passavant campus, just north of the Emergency Department. Individuals should use the Westgate entrance and proceed north to the parking lot.

Medical assessment or treatment will not be available at the testing site.