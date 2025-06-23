McMillen Set to Retire in Greene County

By Gary Scott on June 23, 2025 at 6:27pm

Greene County sheriff Rob McMillen says he is done after his term expires.

McMillen announced yesterday he was retiring after his current term ends in November of next year.

McMillen says he has served 4 consecutive terms as Greene County sheriff, but he is calling it quits to spend more time with his family.

McMillen began with the White Hall police department, serving as chief of police for 18 years. He was elected as Greene County sheriff in 2010.

McMillen says the Safe-T-Act is the biggest challenge he has faced as late, and doesn’t like the impact it has had on Greene County.

McMillen has thrown his support behind chief deputy, Cale Hoesman, who will run for Greene County sheriff next year. McMillen says there isn’t a more qualified candidate for sheriff.