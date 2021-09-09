McNear Joins Boyd Memorial’s Rural Health Clinic Staff

A familiar face is joining Boyd Hospital’s Healthcare Services team. Dr. Michael McNear is joining Boyd’s Rural Health Clinic Staff.

McNear has practiced medicine in Jersey and Greene counties since 1999. He was previously the Chief Executive Officer for Illini Medical Associates prior to becoming the Chief Medical Officer and Medical Group President for Jersey Community Hospital for the last six years. He still is the Medical Director of the Mt. Gilead Shelter Care facility in Carrollton.

McNear has been a Greene County resident for over 22 years and previously served on the Greene County Board until 2020. McNear joins the 8 other full-time doctors at the 4 rural health clinics that are located in Carrollton, Greenfield, Roodhouse, and White Hall.

McNear will begin accepting patients in his clinic in Carrollton starting sometime in October. More information will be posted as soon as phone numbers and office hours are decided.