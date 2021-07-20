McQueen Named to Passavant Board

The Passavant Area Hospital Board of Directors has a new member.

Lindsay McQueen has been selected to fulfill a four-year term by the Board of Governors to fill the seat of retiring board member Keith Bradbury.

McQueen, of Jacksonville, is the manager of the Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau. McQueen serves on the board of directors for the Kiwanis Club of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce. She also serves on the 4-H Expansion Review Committee and the Morgan County Extension Building Committee. She will oversee dairy products judging at the Illinois State Fair in August.

The Passavant board of directors comprises 16 members.