McQuillan is back at IC

An Illinois College alum returns to the stage for a special presentation on the IC campus tonight.
Luke McQuillan graduated from IC in 2010.
Since then, he has provided voice action for The Amazing World of Gumball, and completed a musical novel “Love in the Light”.
McQuillan returns to ICEBOX theatre tonight, presenting the show “Making his Own Magic”. It is described as a conversation celebrating creativity, innovation and the evolution of a performance.
McQuillan helped build the IC experimental black box theatre, called ICEBOX.
The event is free and open to the public. Community members are encouraged to attend.