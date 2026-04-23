McQuillan is back at IC

By Gary Scott on April 23, 2026 at 1:33am

An Illinois College alum returns to the stage for a special presentation on the IC campus tonight.

Luke McQuillan graduated from IC in 2010.

Since then, he has provided voice action for The Amazing World of Gumball, and completed a musical novel “Love in the Light”.

McQuillan returns to ICEBOX theatre tonight, presenting the show “Making his Own Magic”. It is described as a conversation celebrating creativity, innovation and the evolution of a performance.

McQuillan helped build the IC experimental black box theatre, called ICEBOX.

The event is free and open to the public. Community members are encouraged to attend.