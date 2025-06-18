MCS Weatherization Honored

By Gary Scott on June 18, 2025 at 10:38am

MCS Community Services has been recognized statewide for its weatherization program.

Morgan-Cass-Scott Community Services has been given the 2025 Illinois Home Weatherization Association Program Award for Exceptional Performance.

The award highlight’s MCS’s leadership as one of the top performing agencies in Illinois in terms of funding spent and services delivered.

MCS executive director Jeremy Fennewald says the agency has taken great pride in for some time.

He says the staff has had to work through systemic and logistical setbacks without losing sight of the goal to getting the services to people who need it most.

Fennewald says the program helps home owners who can’t help themselves.

The program targets low income families, seniors and individuals with disabilities to improve energy efficiency in the home.

More information about the award winning program is available through the MCS Community Services section on the Morgan County website, or contacting the office at 243-9404.