McWhorter Named New Philadelphia President

The New Philadelphia Association (NPA) honored retired president Phil Bradshaw (right) at its annual meeting on October 8,2024. Dr. Gerald McWorter (left), the new president of the New Philadelphia Association presented a plaque of appreciation from the NPA.

The New Philadelphia Association has a new President.

Gerald McWorter is replacing Phil Bradshaw as a result of Phil’s retirement after serving as their founding president for 28 years.

McWorter is the great-great-grandson of the founders of New Philadelphia in 1836, Frank and Lucy McWorter. He is an Emeritus Professor at the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign.

McWorter has served as the organization’s vice president for about a decade, and is leading the transition of the organization to its partnership with the National Park Service, as Congress voted New Philadelphia into the National Park System in 2022.