Measles Are Here in Illinois

By Gary Scott on February 19, 2026 at 10:24am

The first measles case of the new year for Illinois has been reported in the metro east area.

The release from the Illinois Department of Public Health indicated the person recently returned from travel out of state.

The IDPH is working with local, state and federal health officials to investigate locations where others may have been exposed.

One community location has been identified…Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Collinsville February 8th between 8 AM and 12:15 PM.

The church has notified congregants of this exposure, and provided guidance on how to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Measles has been on the rise around the country, surging last year to 14 cases statewide.

More information on the disease can be found on the IDPH website at measles.