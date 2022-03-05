Mediacom Moving to New Location in Jacksonville

One of Jacksonville’s Internet service providers is moving to a new retail location in town.

Mediacom Communications announced today it will open the doors to its new customer service center on Monday at 8AM located at 1223 West Morton Avenue. Mediacom’s Senior Director for Area Operations, Dan Stuhr, said in a press release that the new location was chosen to provide a more convenient location, better and ample parking, and a significantly larger customer area. The retail space was previously occupied by a Payless Shoe store.

Mediacom says they contracted locally with Mike Griffitts of Griffitts Properties of Jacksonville to convert the space.

For the past 40 years, Mediacom and its predecessor companies operated from a building at 409 Massey Lane. The company will vacate that leased space by April 30th, with broadband technicians and other “back office” operations transitioning to the new location over the coming weeks.

The new customer center will maintain its previous operating schedule of Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Stuhr says they are working with the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce to schedule a ribbon-cutting and customer open house later in the spring.

Mediacom’s move to the new service center follows on the heels of its construction of a new fiber-optic network in nearby Franklin that now provides access to Gigabit-speed broadband service. The broadband service has been delivered throughout Jacksonville, Chapin, and South Jacksonville for nearly five years.