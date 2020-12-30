Mediacom Providing Scholarships to High School Students

A Jacksonville media provider is offering scholarship opportunities.

$60,000 in scholarship support is being offered by Mediacom Communications for high school seniors who plan to obtain further education through the company’s World Class Scholarship Program. Mediacom officials say the scholarship program is in its 20th consecutive year, and will award $1,000 Scholarships to 60 high school seniors.

According to the company’s announcement this morning, award selection is based on student academic achievement and leadership. Scholarship recipients are given the flexibility to use the financial award to support post-secondary college costs or vocational training from an accredited institution starting in the fall of 2021.

All high schools in Mediacom-served communities were sent informational cards asking school officials to make seniors aware of the scholarship and encourage application submissions on or before the February 15, 2021 deadline.

Regional Vice President Steve Purcell said in the announcement that as a company, Mediacom makes it a priority to give back to communities in which they do business, and one of the best ways is to invest in promising students.

Applicants do not have to be Mediacom customers, however they must live in areas where Mediacom provides internet service. Recipients will be selected from the 21 states where Mediacom’s residential customers reside.

Applications for available online at www.mediacomworldclass.com .

A complete list of communities in Mediacom service areas is included with the online application. Further inquiries about the scholarship prgram may be sent to scholarship@mediacomcc.com.