Medical Emergency Leads to Rollover Crash on West Lafayette

One person was transported to the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on Jacksonville’s west side yesterday evening.

Jacksonville Police, Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Jacksonville Fire Department, and LifeStar EMS responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash at Illinois Route 104 and West Lafayette Avenue just before 6PM.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, a vehicle being driven by 56-year old Amy N. Trissel of the 100 block of South Marnico left the roadway and struck a street sign, causing the vehicle to overturn after Trissel is said to have experienced a medical emergency behind the wheel.

According to police, Trissel did not sustain any apparent injuries but was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for further evaluation. A passenger in the vehicle did not report any injuries. No citations were issued. The vehicle was towed from the scene.