Medicare Open Enrollment Starts Tomorrow, SHIP Offering Free Assistance

The Medicare open enrollment period begins tomorrow. People looking to change their existing Medicare plan can receive free, personalized assistance through the Illinois Department on Aging’s Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP).

Open enrollment runs from tomorrow through December 7th. During that time period, people who are already enrolled in Medicare have the opportunity to review their current coverage and switch to a different plan for the following year.

To make this process easier for Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers, Illinois’ SHIP program offers statewide health insurance counseling services through a network of 325 sites and 1,100 trained and certified counselors.

SHIP counselors can answer questions about Medicare, Medicare Supplement, long-term care insurance, Medicare HMO’s, private fee-for-service and other health insurances. All services are free, and SHIP counselors do not sell or solicit any type of insurance.

To find a SHIP counselor near you, call 1-800-252-8966 or visit this link. Visit Medicare.gov to begin comparing plans.