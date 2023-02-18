Medora Man Sentenced to 66 Years in Prison for 2018 Chesterfield Slaying

A Medora man was sentenced yesterday in Macoupin County Court for a 2018 murder of a woman in Chesterfield.

39 year old David Buck, Jr. was sentenced to 66 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in the February 2018 shooting death of 34 year old Rachel E. Warren of Chesterfield. Buck was found guilty of first-degree murder, possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Restraint, and Felon in Possession of a Weapon on January 26th.

WICS Newschannel 20 and the Alton Telegraph report that during yesterday’s sentencing hearing, evidence was given to Buck’s prior criminal history that included 7 felonies in the State of Texas. At the time of Warren’s murder, Buck had been released from the custody of Texas and was on Parole and had absconded back to Illinois where he met up with Warren, who was described as one of Buck’s former friends during the murder trial.

According to Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison’s Facebook Page, Buck’s conviction and sentence is the third first-degree murder prosecution and conviction in Macoupin County since July of last year. Garrison also thanked the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office and the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office for their work during the trial.

Buck will not be eligible for parole until after his 100th birthday.