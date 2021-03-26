Meeting next Tuesday night on rural fire protection district for Jacksonville

Residents of a proposed Jacksonville fire protection district will be asked next month to approve a tax extension to generate $260-thousand a year.

The proposal comes from Jacksonville fire chief Doug Sills. He says the department has been faced with difficult decisions over the years whether or not to respond to an emergency depending if the rural homeowners have a rural fire protection subscription.

Sills says the $260-thousand tax extension amount cannot be increased unless it would be brought to the voters again.

He says $140-thousand of the tax money would go to the city for the upkeep and operation of the equipment. The remaining $120-thousand would be governed by a board of trustees for the rural fire protection district.

Sills says the city would need the $140-thousand to help with the maintenance of the units, and the need for hire backs.

There are a group of rural landowners who oppose the proposal because of the tax imposed on farm land. The fire subscription fees now are based on actual buildings on each site. Sills says that’s by state statute.

Sills says state law requires all property, farmland as well as buildings, to be taxed in a fire protection district.

The Jacksonville fire department is holding a public meeting on the proposal next Tuesday night at 7 at the senior center at the Jacksonville Community Center.

The proposed fire district would cover rural properties outside of the city limits bordered by South Jacksonville, Headen up to Mount Zion Road to the west, Rolf Road to the north, and Green Farm Road to the east.