Meeting to Consider Municipal Natural Gas Loan Program to be Virtual, Open to Public

The Illinois Finance Authority will meet in Special Session tomorrow to discuss the municipal loan program called for by Governor J.B. Pritzker as area communities receive staggering invoices for natural gas usage.

Pritzker announced yesterday he has called for the I.F.A. To create a $15 million low-interest loan program to assist municipalities across central and southern Illinois to spread payments out over a more manageable time frame.

On Tuesday, I.F.A. Chair William Hobert sent official notice of the call for the special meeting in accordance with the Open Meetings Act.

In the notice, Hobert says due to ongoing COVID-19 health concerns, the meeting will be conducted via audio conference. Hobert says in the official public notice, members of the public are encouraged to attend the special meeting via audio or video conference.

Hobert says guests wishing to comment orally are invited to do so, pursuant to the “Guidelines for Public Comment” prescribed by the I.F.A. (Authority) which can be found posted at www.il-fa.com.

The special meeting will commence at 12:00 noon tomorrow, Thursday, February 25th from the I.F.A.’s Chicago Office.

The audio conference number is (312) 626-6799 and the Meeting ID is 980 2421 7018 followed by pound (#).

When prompted for a Participant ID, please press pound (#) and wait for the Password prompt. Upon being prompted for a password, please enter 845090 followed by pound (#).

To join the video conference, use this link:

https://zoom.us/j/95746881495?pwd=bDVHdnB4OUhFV3BaY0loQm1vZE1Ndz09 and enter passcode 526037