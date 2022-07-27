Mega Millions Swells to Over $1 Billion

A billion dollars. Yes, billion with a B.

That’s how much richer someone could be this Friday after the multi-state Mega Millions lottery jackpot rolled over last night.

No one matched the six numbers to win the top prize, which has now swollen to an estimated $1.02 billion for the next draw on Friday night.

If someone does hit it big by guessing the correct five numbers and the sixth Mega Ball number on Friday, they will have beaten odds of 302.5 million to 1 to claim the prize.

The billion-dollar prize is only available if the winner were to select the annuity option which is paid out over 30 years. The most popular option historically is to take the lump sum, which at this point is estimated to be at $602.5 million by Friday.

The newly estimated jackpot is the fourth highest amount in the nation’s lottery history. The pot has ballooned to the staggering amount following 29 consecutive drawings without a winner. The last time someone matched all six numbers was on April 29th.