Megan Moroney Sets New Grandstand Attendance Record at State Fair

Sunday night the Grand Stand stage at the Illinois State Fair saw a record breaking audience.

Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Megan Moroney stepped onto the stage and into the record book , breaking the attendance record with 15,532 fans. Moroney surpassed the previous record of 15,427 set by Lil Wayne last year.

“Each year, our challenge is to improve upon the year before. Capturing a mix of old and new as well as diversity across genres is at the forefront of our planning,” says Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture, “The Illinois State Fair has a long tradition of featuring artists early in their careers, and we’re proud to have been part of this milestone moment with Megan Moroney.”

The Illinois State Fair runs through August 17. Tickets to remaining Grandstand concerts are available at the box office or via Ticketmaster.

Monday, August 11: FREE CONCERT with Randy Houser and Night Ranger

Tuesday, August 12: Sheryl Crow

Wednesday, August 13: Snoop Dogg with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Thursday, August 14: Brad Paisley with Tucker Wetmore

Friday, August 15: The Chainsmokers

Saturday, August 16: Def Leppard

Sunday, August 17: Turnpike Troubadours with Whitey Morgan