Mehta Scholarships Impact LLCC Nursing Students

By Benjamin Cox on December 14, 2021 at 2:28pm

A Springfield couple recently made a quarter of a million dollar gift to Lincoln Land Community College’s Foundation to provide scholarships to nursing students.

Drs. Pradeep and Manjula Mehta of Springfield made the donations to ensure scholarships for the next decade for LLCC students pursuing their associate degree in nursing, licensed practical nurse, and basic nurse assistant programs. The amount of each scholarship award will vary based on student needs.

Dr. Pradeep Mehta served the local community as a nephrologist for 35 years. Dr. Manjula Mehta taught psychology for 18 years at LLCC and was the recipient of a Distinguished Service Award for adjunct faculty.

Recently 19 students were named the first recipients of the Mehta scholarships including students from Jacksonville, Arenzville, New Berlin, Oakford, and Springfield.