Memorial Behavioral Health Emotional Support Hotline Ending July 1

Memorial Health has announced a hotline to help those coping with mental health problems that began during the Covid-19 pandemic will be closing.

Memorial Behavior Health set up the Emotional Support Line in March of 2020, to help people who were dealing with anxiety, isolation, and uncertainty during the COVID lockdown.

WMAY reports that since its inception, the service has heard more than 4,000 calls from people who were connected to counselors from Memorial. The Emotional Support Line is slated to close permanently on July 1st.

Memorial says there are other ways to access help, including the national 9-8-8 hotline, through which local calls are routed to Memorial Behavioral Health staffers.

In addition, there is a Mobile Crisis Line for Christian, Logan, Mason, Menard, Morgan, Sangamon and Scott counties available at 217-788-7070.