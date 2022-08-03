Memorial Care-Jacksonville Adds Two Physicians

By Benjamin Cox on August 3, 2022 at 9:48am

Memorial Care in Jacksonville is welcoming two new physicians.

Dr. Drake Gashkoff and Dr. Hasan Othman have started practicing family medicine and pediatric medicine, respectively, with Memorial Care in Jacksonville.

Gashkoff most recently served as a family physician with Duly Health and Care, previously known as DuPage Medical Group, in Illinois.

Othman completed his residency this year in pediatrics at Michigan State University’s Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan, where he also served as a member of the clinical faculty in the Department of Pediatrics. Prior to that, he was a research fellow at the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio; and a visiting physician at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland.

Both Gashkoff and Othman are now scheduling new patients at Memorial Care in Jacksonville.