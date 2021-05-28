Memorial Day Ceremony Set for Community Park

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 28, 2021 at 4:40pm

Residents of Morgan County will be pausing holiday activities on Monday to remember the reason for the holiday.

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held Monday morning in Community Park to honor U.S. Veterans who lost their lives in service to the country.

Jimmy Duncan, Commander of the AMVETS Post in Jacksonville, says the annual memorial services are rotated between organizations for the honor of hosting, and this year, it is the V.F.W.’s turn.

“This Memorial Day the VFW Post here in Morgan County is in charge and their plans are to have a ceremony at 11:00 am at the Korean Memorial, weather permitting.

Both the Morgan County Combined Burial Detail and the AMVETS Post Color Guard will be the color guard and firing squad for the day. We are looking forward to a good turnout just as we normally have out there that day.

It’s a nice service, it’s very solemn. It’s just a nice way to remember all the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have passed away to give us Freedom.”

Duncan says if the event is unable to be held at Community Park due to weather, it will be canceled due to current COVID restrictions on gatherings.

The Ceremony will be held at the Korean War Memorial in Community Park at 11:00 am Monday.