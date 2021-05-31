Memorial Day Sports

By Benjamin Cox on May 31, 2021 at 5:04am

The local baseball and softball seasons begin the final leg of the regular season this week.

We will have WIVC baseball this morning as two of the top teams in the conference lock up this Memorial Day.

Routt heads to Greenfield-Northwestern this morning. Our coverage begins around 9AM on WEAI this morning for what could be an early pairing in regional play.

Elsehwere in baseball today, Carrollton heads to North Greene, Brown County is at Triopia, Beardstown welcomes in Lincoln, and Calhoun visits West Central.

In softball, Routt is at Greenfield-Northwestern, Calhoun is at West Central, and Carrollton is at North Greene.

Regional play begins for all teams in the area on Wednesday.