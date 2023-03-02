Memorial Health, Aetna Reach In-Network Service Agreement

State retirees may get to breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to their health insurance.

In a statement requested today by WLDS News from Memorial Health, West Central Illinois’ largest healthcare provider says that Memorial Health and Aetna have reached an agreement that will be finalized in the coming weeks that will enable Memorial Health to remain in-network for all Aetna products across commercial, Medicare advantage, and Medicaid lines.

State retirees began receiving notices at the beginning of February about a potential provider disruption between the two if an agreement couldn’t be reached. The current provider contract is set to expire on April 1st.

No timeline on when an announcement or what the terms of the agreement are have been released.