Memorial Health Drops Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Illinois From its Employee Health Insurance Plan

By Benjamin Cox on May 31, 2023 at 3:24pm

One of Central Illinois’ largest employers is dumping Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois.

WCIA reports that Memorial Health has dropped the insurer as its employee health insurance provider after a vote by the company’s board of trustees at its May meeting.

A spokesperson told WCIA that the board approved selecting Health Alliance as the third-party administrator for its self funded health plan.

Memorial Health doctors will still remain in the Blues Cross-Blue Shield of Illinois network despite the change.