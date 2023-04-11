Memorial Health Hosting Homelessness Summit at Jacksonville Public Library Tonight

By Benjamin Cox on April 11, 2023 at 12:58pm

The Jacksonville community is being invited to a summit on homelessness tonight.

The summit will be held from 6-7PM tonight at the Jacksonville Public Library and is being hosted by members of Memorial Health.

Memorial Health convened a steering committee in partnership with more than 20 county-level stakeholders and other organizations that provide care and resources to the community, including the West Central Continuum of Care, people with lived experience of homelessness and several direct service organizations.

The group has been tasked with developing a county-wide plan to address homelessness and improve the local system of care for local residents experiencing homelessness.

Similar work is also being undertaken in Logan and Christian counties.

For more information about tonight’s meeting, you can call Memorial Health system director of community health Becky Gabany at 217-788-3374 or email communityhealth@mhsil.com.