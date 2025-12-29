Memorial Health limiting visitors due to rising respiratory virus numbers

Memorial Health is limiting the number of visitors to rooms at its hospitals across Central Illinois as respiratory illness has spiked across the region.

According to a press release from Memorial Health, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) recommended temporary visitor restrictions due to a statewide increase in respiratory illness including COVID-19, influenza A & B, Mycoplasma pneumonia (commonly called “walking pneumonia) and RSV. The restrictions apply to inpatient units at all five Memorial Health hospitals: Decatur Memorial Hospital, Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital. The restrictions will not apply to outpatient Memorial Care locations, including urgent or primary care and laboratory or imaging appointments.

During the restrictions, Memorial Health requires that hospital visits be limited to two visitors per patient at one time, and that all visitors be 18 years of age or older and show no signs of illness. Masks are encouraged but not required at this time. Disposable masks will be available for visitors upon entry. To help prevent the spread of illness, cover mouth when coughing or sneezing, wash hands frequently, receive all recommended vaccinations and wear a mask around others. Most people who suffer from respiratory illness recover completely in one to two weeks, but some develop serious and potentially life-threatening medical complications, according to the IDPH.

Memorial Health says residents can monitor state-specific numbers for these illnesses as well as find information on symptoms, trends and prevention at IDPH’s website.