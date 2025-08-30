Memorial Health makes health data available on searchable dashboard

Free access to the Healthy Communities Institute Data Dashboard is available online for researchers, grant writers or members of the public in counties served by Memorial Health including Christian, Logan, Macon, Morgan and Sangamon.

The data, which includes community health dashboards, community demographics profiles, health equity data, hospitalization and Emergency Department data, an indicator list and health disparities, can be found on the Memorial Health website at https://memorial.health/about-us/community-health/healthy-communities-data/.

The database also provides a broader picture in the Promising Practices section, which summarizes scientific evidence and research-based strategies from other state, local and national organizations. The Community Health team at Memorial Health used data from this resource for recent Community Health Needs Assessment Plans. Data was also used in a grant request for oncology rehabilitation funding at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.

Anyone who would like more information about how to use the database can contact Claire Peak, a Community Health consultant at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, at 447-784-3212.