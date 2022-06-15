Memorial Health Named Leader in Charity Care

Memorial Health, which includes Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, was one of the top 25 nonprofit hospital systems in the nation whose spending on charity care and community investment exceeded the value of their tax exemptions.

According to the national ranking known as the Lown Institute Hospitals Index, the Springfield-based health system is listed as 15th in the nation for “fair share” surplus, meaning its charity care exceeded the total of its tax breaks. It was the only health system in Illinois to be listed among the top 25 nationwide.

President and CEO of Jacksonville Memorial Hospital Dr. Scott Boston says JMH takes its commitment to give back to the community very seriously. He says a perfect example is the hospital’s Healthy Jacksonville initiative.

Healthy Jacksonville connects people with community resources including primary and specialty care, medical appointment transportation, affordable housing, food and nutrition, utility assistance, and employment.

Most recently, the Healthy Jacksonville initiative hosted the Downtown Job Fair last week and was a founding partner in the nearly three-year-long renovation of Minnie Barr Park in the northeastern part of Jacksonville.

Overall The report said Memorial Health spent $31 million more on charity care than it received in tax breaks. Memorial Health was one of five nonprofit health systems in the state to have a “fair share” surplus.

The Lown Institute calculated the “fair share” spending for more than 1,800 hospitals across 275 nonprofit health systems based on their 2019 IRS Form 990 filings.