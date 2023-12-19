Memorial Health Restricting Visitors Due to Uptick in Respiratory Illnesses

Jacksonville and Springfield Memorial Hospital have implemented temporary visitor restrictions to curb the spread of respiratory illnesses.

Memorial Health says they are following the Illinois Department of Public Health’s recommendations to place temporary visitor restrictions due to a statewide increase in respiratory illnesses that include RSV, the flu, and Covid-19.

The restrictions will not apply to outpatient Memorial Care locations, including urgent or primary care and laboratory or imaging appointments.

The restrictions include limiting visits to patients to 2 visitors at a time, and that all visitors be 18 years of age or older and show no signs of illness. Masks are encouraged but not required at this time. Disposable masks will be available for visitors upon entry.

IDPH reported this past Thursday that half the counties in the state were at medium or high level for COVID-19 hospitalization, RSV lab tests in young children had been on the rise for 10 consecutive weeks, and the percent of positive lab tests for influenza had been on the rise for 3 straight weeks.