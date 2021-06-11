Memorial Health System Eases Visitor Restrictions Today

Memorial Health System is easing visitor restrictions today at its five hospitals in accordance with the state moving to Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois plan.

Each hospital, including Memorial Hospital in Springfield and Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville, will now will permit two visitors at a time for each adult inpatient between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The hospitals also will allow one overnight visitor for each patient. However, no visitors will be permitted for patients being treated for COVID-19 or being evaluated for the virus until a COVID-19 infection is ruled out.

Some preventive measures will remain at the five hospitals. Masks will still be required. Visitors will continue to check in at the entrances. Social distancing, especially in waiting rooms, will continue to be observed. Eleven COVID-19 patients, six of whom were in intensive care, were in Memorial Health System’s hospitals as of June 4. That represents a decrease from a high of 173 patients back on November 30th.