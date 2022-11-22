Memorial Health System Implementing Visitor Restrictions At Hospitals Due to Respiratory Illness Surge

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital has implemented temporary visitor restrictions to curb the spread of circulating respiratory illnesses.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has recommended the restrictions due to a statewide increase in respiratory illness including COVID-19, influenza and RSV. Memorial Health System has also implemented the restrictions at its five other hospitals.

The restrictions will not apply to outpatient Memorial Care locations, including urgent or primary care and laboratory or imaging appointments.

Memorial Health requires that hospital visits be limited to two visitors per patient at one time, and that all visitors be 18 years of age or older and show no signs of illness.

To help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, people should cover their mouth especially when coughing or sneezing; wash hands frequently; receive all recommended vaccinations; and wear a mask around others.

IDPH says that most people who contract a respiratory illness recover completely in one to two weeks, but some people develop serious and potentially life-threatening medical complications.