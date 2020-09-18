Memorial Health System Lays Off 143

Memorial Health System announced today that it has laid off 143 members of its workforce across its 5 hospitals. A local source wishing to remain anonymous said that a fraction of the number of those affected by the layoffs were from Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

A spokesperson for Memorial Health System declined to divulge the number of layoffs at each hospital to the State Journal Register.

The employees affected by the reductions were notified by telephone today. According to a press release by Memorial Health System, the human resources team at the hospital system was assisting with the severance of employment.

The 143 represents a 1.5% overall reduction in the hospital system workforce, according to the State Journal Register. Memorial Health System furloughed 460 workers, or 5% of its workforce in June. According to the State Journal Register, about half of the furloughed workers are expected to return on October 1st, while an undetermined amount already returned in early August when patient numbers began to increase due to easing of restrictions. According to the Memorial Health Systems release, the furloughs were meant to alleviate financial pressures caused by COVID-19 restrictions.

High expenses tied to the pandemic, low patient volumes, and canceled elective procedures and surgeries are being blamed for unprecedented revenue losses at hospitals across the country. According to various reports, U.S. hospitals are expected to lose between $323-330 billion in revenue this year.