Memorial Health Systems Offering Educational Healthcare Grants

The Memorial Health System announced Thursday that applications for the Medical Center Foundation Healthcare Career Education Grants are now available. Executive director of the Memorial Medical Center Foundation, Melissa Hansen Schmadeke says for 15 years the Foundation has provided nearly $1 million in educational grants.

Hansen Schmadeke says the program is a win for the student, the hospital, MHS patients, and the larger community. She says the investment in education to strengthen local healthcare is possible thanks to the generosity of our donors.

The grants are awarded to students pursuing careers crucial to present and future clinical care needs at Memorial Medical Center. Award amounts will vary based upon the program of study. Recipients will complete a work obligation at Memorial Medical Center upon completion of their program.

Some requirements are applicants must be currently attending or accepted into a fully accredited school for their chosen field of study, demonstrate a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, and be accepted into their program of study and all prerequisite coursework must be completed. In addition to completing the application there are other supporting documents needed to be considered.

Detailed guidelines and application forms can be found at MemorialMedicalFoundation.com. Completed applications are due April 1, 2021. For more information about the Memorial Medical Center Foundation Healthcare Career Education Grant Program, contact Hansen Schmadeke at 217-788-4700 or email MMCFoundation@mhsil.com.