Memorial Health Systems Raises Minimum Wage to $15/Hour

Some Memorial Health System employees will see an increase in their paycheck starting next month. The hospital system announced yesterday that more than 3,000 employees across its 5 hospitals will have their minimum wage increased to $15 an hour.

The increase will immediately impact about 12-hundred workers who are currently below that $15 an hour level at Memorial’s five hospitals and affiliated medical offices. But the nonprofit health system says other employees will also see their pay adjusted upwards, leading to increases for about 37-percent of its total workforce.

Memorial says impacted employees will receive full details of the changes to their compensation in a letter that will be mailed to them by October 15th.

This puts Memorial ahead of the statewide mandated $15 an hour minimum wage increase scheduled for 2025. The health system’s minimum wage increase will impact primarily entry-level positions across the organization. Those positions include patient care support staff, housekeeping, customer service, and food and nutrition staff.