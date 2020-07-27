Memorial Health System To Give Out Home Colon Cancer Screening Kits

Memorial Health System has announced they will be giving away colon cancer test kits next week. The colon cancer screening kit giveaways are an annual event at Passavant Area Hospital

People picking up the kits from the nonprofit hospitals should remain in their vehicles and wear masks. They can complete the screenings in their homes and mail the kits back to the hospitals. Staff will wear personal protective equipment during the distribution. The kits will be available while supplies last.

Passavant will give the kits away from 4-6PM Thursday, August 6th and from 9-11AM Friday, August 7th in the circle drive at the main entrance. Call 479-5800 if you have more questions. Kits will be available at Passavant until supplies run out.

Memorial Medical Center will hand out the kits 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, July 28th at Senior Services of Central Illinois. Located at Door No. 2, 701 West Mason Street in Springfield. Call Barb Hipsher at 217-528-4035 to reserve your test kit.

Risk factors for colon cancer include being age 50 or older, having a family history of colon cancer, heavy alcohol use, being overweight or a smoker. The screening kits should not be substituted for a colonoscopy, which is the best method to detect colorectal cancer.