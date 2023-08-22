Memorial Home Medical Supply Locations To Close, Consolidate Into Springfield Location

More continued cuts appear to be coming to Memorial Health in Jacksonville

In a letter obtained by WLDS News dated August 7th, Memorial Home Medical Supply will be closing its locations in Decatur, Lincoln, and Jacksonville.

As of September 8th, retail operations at these locations will cease and be consolidated into the Springfield store, located at 644 North Second Street.

Memorial Home Supply says that delivery and drop-ship programs will continue to exist. People who would like inquire about the programs can call toll free to 1-800-582-8667 or 217-788-4663.

Memorial Health representatives issued the following statement on the closure late this afternoon: “The Memorial Home Medical Supply locations in Decatur, Lincoln, and Jacksonville will close on Sept. 8, 2023. After that date, customers may continue to order supplies through Memorial, and they will be shipped from the Springfield location. The closure is part of a larger transition aimed at helping Memorial Home Medical Supply better meet the community’s needs, as consumers increasingly prefer ordering items for home delivery instead of visiting a retail location.”