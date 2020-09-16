Memorial Physican Services – Beardstown Opens

The City of Beardstown has a new health clinic. Memorial Physician Services-Beardstown clinic has opened to the public for scheduled and walk-in appointments. The clinic is located at 8460 St. Luke’s Drive and will offer physicals, wellness visits and sick visits. The clinic had previously served exclusively as an on-site health clinic for employees of JBS USA pork processing facility and their dependents. While services to JBS employees will continue, the clinic is now expanding to provide services to Beardstown residents and the surrounding communities.

Beardstown High School graduate Dylan Pate, a certified physician assistant, continues as the care provider at the clinic. The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

MPS-Beardstown offers scheduled and same-day appointments. Walk-ins are also welcome. Services performed are typically covered by insurance. For more information, visit MemorialMD.com or call 217-544-0306.