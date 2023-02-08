Memorial Urgent Care to Open at Month’s End

A new healthcare option is opening soon in Jacksonville. The new Memorial Care Urgent Care Center located in the Lincoln Square shopping Center is set to open the last week in February.

Jacksonville Memorial President and CEO Dr. Scott Boston says Memorial Health is very excited to offer increased access to care in the Jacksonville area. “I think this has been an area in our community that this additional service is going to be of great benefit. This is no schedule required, you can walk in, and the other nice thing about this service is, you can also sort of get in line and register on the Memorial app.”

Boston says Memorial Urgent Care aims to fill the gap in health care services between going to the hospital for an emergency or having to wait to see a primary care physician. “So this is very convenient for any sort of minor things, like respiratory conditions, cuts, scrapes, sprains, strains, things that you may have had to wait a day or two to get into your primary care doctor for, you can now walk right in and be seen at the same time.”

According to the Memorial Health website, the new facility will feature an onsite lab and medical imaging services. Memorial Care Urgent Care is located at 901 West Morton Avenue in the northwest corner of Lincoln Square Shopping Center.

The new urgent care opens Sunday, February 26th, and will be open every day from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.