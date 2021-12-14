Menard Added to Disaster Proclamation

By Jeremy Coumbes on December 14, 2021 at 1:54pm



Menard County is being added to the State’s Disaster Proclamation.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced today that the federal government approved his request for an emergency disaster declaration, making federal assistance possible in response to Friday night’s storms.

The federal government’s emergency disaster declaration means financial support will be provided to local jurisdictions for storm-related losses or costs incurred in response to the storm.

Locally, Cass, Morgan, Macoupin, and Pike counties were approved under the emergency disaster declaration. Officials say as the storm assessment continues by the National Weather Service and local jurisdictions, additional counties like Menard may be identified for federal assistance.